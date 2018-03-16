Butterflies helps with upskilling

THE Skilling Queenslanders for Work program is helping young people on many fronts, as well as making a huge difference to the lives of people living with a disability who attend disability support charity Sunshine Butterflies on a daily basis.

The Certificate 1 Construction workers are working on construction of the new 25m activities shed at Sunshine Butterflies hub Our Backyard a 2.2-hectare hobby farm at Cooroibah.

Construction is happening at a great pace with the shed due for completion at the end of April.

The initiative provides skills development, training and job opportunities to the unemployed, disengaged or disadvantaged through a suite of targeted skills and training programs.

Whilst working on this project, they are gaining valuable skills needed to find further employment in the construction industry.

The shed, donated to Sunshine Butterflies by the Australian Defence Force, originally destined for Vietnam during the Vietnam War, has been sitting in crates on-site for two years, in readiness, so it was an exciting day recently when the crates were unpacked, and construction started on the newly poured slab.

The shed will house daily activity programs including rockability (singing), Kiss My Art (art and craft), the Farmyard Cooking School, Soul Projection (singing and acting), as well as their learning life skills and wellness programs and much more.

Our Backyard is a purpose-built 2.2ha learning, respite, educational and recreational facility in the Noosa countryside that provides life skills, respite, recreational, educational and support programs to those living with a disability and their families.

Our Backyard is also home to numerous friendly farm animals that include cows, goats, sheep, donkey, ducks, chickens, geese, guinea fowls, peacock, a pig and a miniature horse.

These furry and feathered friends share the paddocks and stable yards, and help deliver animal therapy and animal care enrichment programs to individuals living with disability.

The next Sunshine Butterflies project is construction of the Family Central building, which will offer therapeutic services, such as physiotherapy, speech therapy, massage and counselling services for families with children living with a disability.

They recently launched their Butterfly appeal to raise much-needed funds to complete this project.

If you would like to buy a butterfly to support Sunshine Butterflies, please visit website www.sunshine butterflies.com.au, or phone on 54702830.