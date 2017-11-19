Butterflies take on trainees at Our Backyard

HARD AT WORK: Skilling Queenslanders for Work team at Sunshine Butterflies new facility Our Backyard in Cooroibah.

SUNSHINE Butterflies have been training workers in construction at its premises Our Backyard in Cooroibah.

After a successful first intake, the disability support group has welcomed the next round of trainees to the education and recreation facility.

Sunshine Butterflies has taken another 10 community members for the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Initiative through a paid traineeship in 2017-2018.

This training is funded and supported by the Queensland Government through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Initiative.

The 10 trainees are on their way to completing their Certificate I in construction over a six month period.

"The trainees are only a quarter of the way through their traineeship and have already achieved so much,” Our Backyard site supervisor Rob Purves said.

Sunshine Butterflies is continuing to make dreams come true, as the transformation of its new home in Cooroibah, Our Backyard, continues to impact the lives of not only those who are living with disability but also assisting members of the community who are finding it hard to enter the workforce.

In an area where it is difficult to find consistent work, this initiative focuses on developing an individual's skills, creating employment pathways and gaining experience in the workforce.

"The trainees are making a huge difference at Our Backyard which will be very much appreciated by our members living with disability in the community,” Sunshine Butterflies founder Leanne Walsh said.

"Sunshine Butterflies are thrilled to have the crew of trainees on board and are looking forward to seeing what they produce in the coming months.”