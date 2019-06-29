Menu
SPECIAL MARKET: Barrie Adams and Donata Page.
News

Buy a Cow this Christmas in July

29th Jun 2019 7:00 PM

THE Eumundi and District Historical Association together with the Original Eumundi Markets are hosting Christmas in July on Friday, July 26 at the newly refurbished School of Arts in Eumundi as a fundraiser to support farmers through Rural Aid.

"It is great to be able to celebrate Christmas twice a year and at the same time help support a worthy cause,” president Donata Page said.

"We have a lot to celebrate this year with the completion of the three-year long refurbishment of the School of Arts.

"The building inside and out looks amazing and recently won two Sunshine Coast Design Awards for the renovated bathrooms.”

"The Christmas in July activity will also support our farmers with EHA and OEM joining forces to help support Rural Aid's Buy a Cow project,” chairman of the original Eumundi Markets Board Barrie Adams said.

"The Buy a Cow project is an initiative of Rural Aid that follows the buy a bale campaign. The loss of over 500,000 head of cattle is a massive hit to the industry. Many of these family farming operations have lost their core breeders which will take them years to replace.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/ BBTMC. For more details, phone 0402215560.

Noosa News

