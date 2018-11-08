Ridiculous offer: Free car with house
SOME throw in free wi-fi, barbecue sets or window tinting, but a Queensland seller has gone to a whole new level giving away a new car with the sale of his designer house.
The new four bedroom, three bathroom designer home in Carindale was just a 20-minute drive southwest of Brisbane's CBD.
Place Woolloongabba is marketing it as "capturing breathtaking area and mountain views".
"This magnificent new hilltop residence holds a secret gift for the lucky buyer in its garage. A brand new Mazda 2," was how the firm listed it.
The home at 5 Rosebury Court - and most likely the car as well - has been set to open for inspection this Saturday from 11.15-11.45am.
It's a significant step up from other freebies currently on offer in the Queensland market - though a unit in The Hilton Hotel on the Gold Coast is pretty tempting.
The seller of the 87 sqm two bedroom, two bathroom apartment at 11502/3113 Surfers Paradise Boulevarde has "slashed" the price on the property - which includes free wi-fi, premium Foxtel, CD/DVD, ducted airconditioning and a free carpark.
"As an owner of an apartment in this 5 star hotel, you also have full access to the list of facilities on offer which include four pools, a spa and sauna, two gyms, BBQ facilities and on-site restaurant and bar," according to the listing by Tim Henderson of Gold Coast Holiday Rentals.
"One free car park is also included in the reservation - and don't forget, you'll be living on Orchid Avenue - in the absolute heart of Surfers Paradise."