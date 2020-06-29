Menu
Mossman Crt property in Noosa Heads sells for $6,700,000. New owner set to demolish it.
News

BUY & DESTROY: Luxury Noosa homes to be demolished

Matt Collins
29th Jun 2020 1:52 PM
THE new owner of a $6.7 million Noosa property has big dreams for their recent purchase, they are going to knock it down.

Noosa Sound property 38 Mossman Crt was sold recently for the seven-figure price tag, and in a move that is becoming more and more common in the area, it will soon be demolished.

“A lot of houses in that street have been knocked down,” leading real estate agent Tom Offermann announced.

“There is a replacement program going on in Noosa Sound.

“We sold two adjoining properties for $12.25 million and are going to be demolished and rebuilt into one property,” he said.

A number of the properties in the area were built in the late 70s and early 80s and had been ear marked for future development.

“They are beyond renovating,” Mr Offermann said.

“A house on Witta Circle has also recently sold for $9 million, it will be demolished.”

At present, there is a lot of confidence in Noosa properties. Mr Offermann said, in some ways, this is due to the current state of the world’s border restrictions.

“People won’t be holidaying overseas anytime soon,” he said.

“A lot of buyers are making alternative decisions for the recreational needs.”

“They are making the purchases because they want to spend more time relaxing for their holidays,” he said.

“Noosa is high on their list. Resort coastal towns have been the winners in the luxury market.

