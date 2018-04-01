Menu
Buy once and buy well

SWEET DREAMS: The number one household item required for health and well-being is a really good bed.
THE Scandinavians have a saying when it comes to buying furniture and furnishings for their homes, and it's this - buy once, buy well. While interior trends come and go, there are some essentials for any home that are worth investing in - both for perennial style and practicality.

The number one household item required for health and well-being is a really good bed. Given that most of us spend about a third of our lives in our beds, that starts with buying a quality mattress and bed base. A beautiful bed, with a quality mattress and bed linen will provide you with the best start and finish to your days.

Secondly, a really beautiful sofa is indispensable for both style and comfort at home. Buy well and your sofa should last 10-20 years, depending on usage and whether you have children and pets. If you do share your home with either of these, I suggest choosing a sofa in a dark coloured, hard-working fabric such as linen.

The third big-ticket item for most households would be a dining room set. I would suggest with this purchase, to be especially wary of slavishly following trends. A high quality dining table will grow old with you, in fact, it could possibly outlive you - so you don't want to be stuck with a style that screams 2018. For longevity, choose a well-crafted table, preferably made of hardwood.

