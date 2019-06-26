Buyers looking for 'high-end' flooring trends

LOCAL and family owned is the ethos of the passionate team at Coverings Sunshine Coast. And they've got you covered.

Headed by brother and sister team William Lillecrapp and Ali St John, their Noosaville showroom is the hub of their enthusiasm for creating interior spaces.

"We began two years ago online and we grew slowly and decided to take the plunge and open a showroom,” Mr Lillecrapp said.

"We specialise in luxury flooring from loose lay vinyl planks through to timber flooring.”

As well as flooring, Coverings do blinds and awnings and have smart home packages.

Mr Lillecrapp said the recent flooring trend is seeing home-owners and renovators search for a "natural” timber look.

"People are wanting that high-end look, the trend seems to be going that way.”

"My favourite flooring is engineered flooring. It is real timber flooring and is high end looking for not a great deal more than vinyl.”

Coverings cater for both residential and commercial projects.

"Noosa's quite a tight knit little town and if we can bring the markets a reasonable product the local cane be happy with, that's great,” Mr Lillecrapp said.

"We are family owned and we support locals so it's great when local supports us.”

Their swish showroom also shares a place with long-time local business Noosa Surf Works who make Shot Gun short boards and Laguna Bay long boards.