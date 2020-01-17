Buyers up and running for super summer auction weekend

NOOSA’S summer of super auctions this weekend looks like being a runaway success for the Tom Offermann Real Estate team with three of the eight properties on offer already sold.

Agency principal Tom Offermann said agents were extremely successful leading up to Christmas and selling five properties on Christmas Eve with a total value of $10,200,000 in the one day.

“The pre-Christmas buyer enthusiasm remains unchanged as we start ticking into 2020 with sales coming together every day,’’ Mr Offermann said.

“Still available to purchase at auction this weekend are two waterfront homes, a prime riverside house for redevelopment, and two very special Little Cove apartments.

“Gauging by the interest in these we are hoping to report 100% clearance rate next week

“We have far more buyers than we have properties to offer.”

Already sold with Eric Seetoo are the two-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront apartment 7 St Tropez, Noosa Pde, Noosa Heads, and the two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse 1/16 Bluefin Ct, Noosaville.

Luke Chen and Lauren Chen have sold the two-bedroom, one-bathroom riverfront unit 27 Noosa Shores, 86 Noosa Pde, Noosa Heads.

It was one of four properties the father-and-daughter team have going to auction.

There is something for anyone,’ Luke Chen said, from the entry-price holiday unit to a high-end waterfront house in arguably one of Australia’s premier precincts.

There’s also a 1960s riverfront house on a development site and a hideaway unit in Little Cove.

Naturally the level of interest is proving high due to the variety of properties, their position and presentation.

“The Noosa property market has kicked on,’’ Mr Chen said. “It’s really got momentum from August-September and is still rolling.

“People are making decisions, underpins how strong this market.

“There is not a lot of supply so it’s good to have this variety.’’

First up on Friday at 6pm is 307 Gympie Tce, Noosaville - a high-set riverfront house from the 1960s set on a corner site, that has been in the same family since 1986.

It is zoned for a multi-unit dwelling.

13 Witta Ccl, Noosa Heads.

At the other end of the scale is 13 Witta Ccl, Noosa Heads, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom waterfront house with pool and jetty set for auction on Saturday at 6pm.

“Properties in Witta Ccl are always in demand,’’ Mr Chen said. “There has been a lot of interest from Victoria, people who appreciate a due north aspect.

“Just as many inquiries have been from Queensland, and out of Brisbane, who can see it as a place for weekends and family holidays.

“I don’t know how much closer you could get to Hastings Street

“It’s not been holiday let and is immaculately presented.

“The owners have been using it as a private holiday home. It shines.’’

The property has a heated pool and awnings to create outdoor living space, a private beach and pontoon jetty.

At Little Cove, the two-bed, one-bath, one-car Unit 3 Tenalga, 21 Allambi Rise, goes to auction at 11am Saturday.

From the 1960s, it is one of six in a complex that has its own slip road so there is no passing traffic.

The single-level unit has good owners storage, to keep the malibu, and looks north to Laguna Bay.

“It’s quiet, private, really cute,’’ Luke Chen said. “There has been a lot of interest interstate, as well as Brisbane.

“They are particularly drawn to ther area at this time of year as you can walk to beach.

“Of the six owners, five don’t let them out. It’s a special place ... a hideaway right by the beach.’’

3/13 Mitti St, Noosa Heads

Offermann colleague Nic Hunter also has a Little Cove property set for auction on Saturday - a two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse 3/13 Mitti St.

He said inquiry had been good on the property, set to go to the market at noon.

“In Mitti St you are so close to the national park and the beach.

“They have done a back-to-bare-wall renovation on the property - they have gone to next level.

“We have been getting 20 groups a week inspecting the property. It’s a great opportunity to get into Little Cove.

“The area has a tranquil energy. You are virtually surrounded by national park and water.

“There has been a real mix of people looking at the property - from interstte, ex-pats taking advantage of the Australian dollar and the market.

“It’s been a very good start to the year,’’ Mr Hunter said.

“Noosa has never looked better.

“So many visitors have mentioned the weather ... it’s perfect.’’