Buying a cupcake can help the fight against animal cruelty

RSPCA Noosa's Nicole Cleary with “Bluey”, selling cupcakes at Noosa Civic to raise money for the fight against animal cruelty. Photo Caitlin Zerafa

RSPCA Noosa's Nicole Cleary with “Bluey”, selling cupcakes at Noosa Civic to raise money for the fight against animal cruelty. Photo Caitlin Zerafa

CUPCAKES are helping fight cruelty towards our furry friends this week – and who doesn’t love a reason to indulge in a sweet treat?

The RSPCA’S annual Cupcake Day is a chance to raise money Australia-wide to ensure the organisation’s work can continue.

Today and tomorrow, Noosa’s RSPCA branch will set up shop in Noosa Civic to sell hundreds of decorated cupcakes.

RSPCA Noosa's Nicole Cleary with 'Bluey' selling cupcakes at Noosa Civic to raise money for the fight against animal cruelty. Photo Caitlin Zerafa

Shelter manager Nicole Clealry said it was a fun way to raise awareness of the RSPCA’s work.

“We are hoping we’ll get about $1500 raised,” she said.

“All of it goes towards the cruelty inspectors and keeping them on the road and just making sure we have enough funds to keep the shelter open.”

Ms Cleary has been busy baking and decorating all the cupcakes herself, and there will be “pup-cakes” for animal lovers to take home to their four-legged friends.

“Peanut butter, that’s always a good hit,” Ms Cleary said.

RSPCA Noosa will also host Cupcake Day at their shelter on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

“We are doing a kids’ cupcake decorating competition,” Ms Cleary said.

“Kids can come along, bring their cupcake, we take a picture and then at our garage sale on the 31st we’ll announce the winner.”

Ms Cleary said locals could also donate to the RSPCA’s fundraiser page or host their own cupcake event.

On August 24, the RSPCA will hold a combined cupcake and adoption day at Petstock Noosaville.