Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A consortium involving billionaire Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest wants to acquire wind farm developer Windlab for $1 a share, valuing the company at $68 million.
A consortium involving billionaire Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest wants to acquire wind farm developer Windlab for $1 a share, valuing the company at $68 million.
Environment

Buyout puts wind in sails of renewable energy projects

by TONY RAGGATT
6th Mar 2020 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE prospects for stalled renewable projects in North Queensland have been energised by iron ore billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest leading a buyout of struggling wind farm developer Windlab.

Windlab has announced the $1 a share offer by a consortium involving Mr Forrest's Squadron Wind Energy Development and private equity fund Federation Asset Management.

The conditional buyout values Windlab at just over $68 million.

Mr Forrest said they were pleased to be part of a consortium investing in Windlab.

"The unique technical capabilities of the team and the strong portfolio of project opportunities give Windlab a leading position in wind generation in Australia," he said.

Federation's head of renewable energy, Stephen Panizza, said they had experience in renewables and the capital needed to develop the full potential of Windlab's portfolio.

Windlab has been active in North Queensland, with a $160 million hybrid pilot plant developed at Hughenden involving wind turbines at night and solar panels during the day. It is also backed by battery storage.

But the commissioning of the plant, with construction completed last year, is understood to have been delayed by changes to regulation as well as transmission constraints.

Windlab has since been embroiled in a multimillion-dollar contractual dispute with the project's contractors.

Early last year, Windlab announced the shelving of a larger $2 billion wind farm project at Hughenden, citing a lack of "meaningful advice" from the State Government over its planned Clean Energy Hub transmission project.

Windlab also struck delays over another North Queensland wind farm project at Lakeland with financiers Infrared Capital Partners withdrawing and citing an inability to price risks associated with grid connection.

The buyout of Windlab is expected in late June, subject to conditions including shareholder approval.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to 'raise the bar' in debates at final meeting

        premium_icon Council to 'raise the bar' in debates at final meeting

        News This Noosa council’s last round of meetings before the election should see debate on bar refusal as part of hinterland distillery.

        Woman falls from rolling vehicle in Noosa Heads

        premium_icon Woman falls from rolling vehicle in Noosa Heads

        News Woman is in hospital with injuries after she fell from a vehicle

        Noosa candidate in unusual battle with Electoral Commission

        premium_icon Noosa candidate in unusual battle with Electoral Commission

        News The Noosa election is only weeks away, but one councillor candidate is facing some...

        Koalas won’t stop you creating fire breaks, minister says

        premium_icon Koalas won’t stop you creating fire breaks, minister says

        News Environment Minister’s message for primary producers is clear on koala...