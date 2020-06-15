Monday Buzz: Blues have squad depth to dominate Maroons
It's probably a good thing for the Maroons that State of Origin is on delay this year until November.
If the sides were being chosen right now, Freddy Fittler's Blues would have a far superior starting 17 and far more depth than the Queenslanders.
No wonder NSW have already been installed as $1.45 series favourites with the TAB.
The Blues have enough depth to win eight years in a row like the Maroons did when they had the likes of Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Darren Lockyer.
With the exception of the halves, where the talent is probably even, the Blues are way stronger.
So strong that you could nearly suggest NSW will dominate for the next five years,
You look at the centres this year. The Blues have the choice of Tom Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Kotoni Staggs, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Morris or even Bradman Best down the track.
The Maroons have Michael Morgan, Moses Mbye and Dane Gagai.
You look at the depth of the NSW halves in Mitchell Pearce, Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses and the five-eighths in Luke Keary, Cody Walker or Wighton.
The poor form of the Queensland teams is a concern for Maroons coach Kevin Walters. The Broncos, Titans and Cowboys are all struggling.
There is no quick fix because these clubs are not producing juniors like they used to.
NSW CONTENDERS
Fullbacks: James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Clint Gutherson
Wingers: Blake Ferguson, Nick Cotric, Daniel Tupou, Brett Morris, Josh Addo-Carr
Centres: Tom Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Kotoni Staggs, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Morris, Bradman Best.
Five-eighths: Luke Keary, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton
Halves: Mitchell Pearce, Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses
Middle forwards: Jake Trbojevic, Dave Klemmer, Payne Haas, Daniel Saifiti, Cameron Murray, Victor Radley, Nathan Brown, Dale Finucane, Paul Vaughan, Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Edge forwards: Tyson Frizell, Boyd Cordner, Wade Graham, Angus Crichton, Ryan Matterson, Tariq Sims, Curtis Sironen
Hookers: Damien Cook, Apisai Koroisau, Cameron McInnes
QUEENSLAND CONTENDERS
Fullbacks: Kalyn Ponga, Val Holmes
Wingers: Val Holmes, Corey Oates, Dane Gagai, Kyle Feldt
Centres: Michael Morgan, Moses Mbye, Dane Gagai
Five-eighths: Cameron Munster, Michael Morgan, Anthony Milford, Corey Norman
Halves: Daly Cherry-Evans, Ben Hunt, Michael Morgan
Middle forwards: Josh Papalii, Josh McGuire, Jai Arrow, Lindsay Collins, Tim Glasby, Christian Welch, Jarrod Wallace, Dylan Napa, Joe Ofahengaue
Edge forwards: David Fifita, Felise Kaufusi, Ethan Lowe, Jadyn Su'A,
Hookers: Jake Friend, Ben Hunt, Harry Grant, Reed Mahoney
Originally published as Buzz: Blues can win eight straight