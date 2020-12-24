Buzz Off: Mozzie sprays begin as numbers swarm after rain

Recent rain has revitalised the Sunshine Coast but with the good comes the bad, namely, mosquitoes.

The wet weather and humid conditions make a perfect breeding ground for the insects as cases of mosquito-borne diseases continue to rise across the region.

Queensland Health data has shown that 520 Coast residents have been struck down with Ross River virus and 118 people struck down with Barmah Forest virus this year.

The amount of people infected with Barmah Forest virus is up 3.1 times the five-year average.

In the past month alone, 10 people have been struck down with Ross River and seven with Barmah Forest virus.

Sunshine Coast Council has begun its annual mosquito control program with two aerial treatments undertaken in the past four weeks.

Environment Portfolio Councillor Maria Suarez said further treatments were scheduled for the coming weeks.

“The control activities are scientifically managed to target specific areas on public land where and when mozzie breeding is known to occur, such as in the Maroochy River catchment and Pumicestone Passage catchment,” she said.

“The season starts in spring each year, as temperatures warm up and humidity increases, and runs through until April, when the cooler autumn temperatures take hold.

“Each season we typically conduct around 12 treatments across approximately 1000 hectares.”

Council does not spray for adult flying mosquitoes around private property.

Sunshine Coast Council is calling on residents to help stop the spread of mosquitoes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tips for keeping the pests at bay