By George this Noosa literary talent was part of a stir

17th Feb 2017 4:59 AM
PLAYWRIGHT PIONEER: A photo portrait of Geirge Landen Dann.
PLAYWRIGHT PIONEER: A photo portrait of Geirge Landen Dann.

CONTROVERSY, death and intrigue will be centre stage at a rehearsed reading of two plays about Sunshine Coast characters at Noosa Arts Theatre today.

George Landen Dann was arguably Queensland's first major playwright, winning numerous competitions both in Australia and internationally between the 1930s to the 1970s.

He lived on the Sunshine Coast for the last twenty years of his life, initially at Coolum and then at Lake Weyba Dr in Noosa. Questions for George is a play written about him by Noosa writer/researcher and CQUniversity lecturer Sue Davis highlights some key moments from his life.

This will be shared along with The Orange Grove',one of George Landen Dann'sfinest works, one which was broadcast nationally on ABC radio in the late 1950s. George Landen Dann came to prominence when he won the Brisbane Repertory Theatre Society playwriting competition in 1931 with his play In Beauty It Is Finished.

The scandal that followed the announcement was extremely confronting for this shy young man, and in the aftermath he longed to escape the bounds of everyday life. This script examines events from the time of a 1930s scandal, making links to events from his final years and the significance of the work of an honours student who investigate his life and work.

The Orange Grove is one of George Landen Dann's later works and one of his strongest.

The main character Carrie and the location for The Orange Grove are based on the Sunshine Coast and a woman who lived near what is now Pacific Paradise. Carrie is a woman living alone on her impoverished river-flats farm relying on the company of birds and trees.

Her solitude and predictable life are shattered when David, a dark, handsome stranger appears, and his resemblance to her past love, stimulates the arousal of sweet but bitter memories. Carrie's grip on reality begins to slide as she mixes recollections of a past betrayal with a new one, as David becomes the bearer of bad tidings regarding the possible resumption of her land. The rehearsed reading will feature some of the Sunshine Coast's finest and best known acting talent with Rainee Skinner, Stephen Moore, Sharon Grimley and Mary Eggleston, as well as newcomers to the Noosa Arts stage with Jim Picton and Liz Ellison, lecturers at CQUniversity Noosa.

Tickets are $10 from the Noosa Arts website or at the venue. The performance beings at 7.30 pm.

Go to www.noosaarts theatre.org.au.

