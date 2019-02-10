By gum, we're rescuing koalas for Noosa

KOALA SUPPORT: Peppers general manager Fabrice Grau, with Amari the koala, and Noosa Landcare's Phil Moran are keen to make a difference.

AT ONE Noosa resort, every bum on a day conference seat will mean helping put our surviving koalas up food trees in a 2400ha sanctuary of second chance.

Peppers Noosa Resort and Villas is donating $2 per delegate towards helping Noosa District and Landcare teams regenerate former HQ Plantations land in the Yurol-Ringtail State Forest area.

And while Amari - the three-year-old captive koala from Wildlife HQ who stole the show at the partnership launch at Peppers - will not be scampering up these stands of new hope, plenty of his wild kind will be accommodated in relative safety.

Noosa Council, Noosa Parks Association and the State Government last year sealed a landmark deal with HQ for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to secure an environmental connection free of major koala threats like roads, dogs and human habitation.

Now Peppers and Landcare are going to help them make good on an opportunity not many communities have a shot at - saving a raft of threatened species from the koala right across to the Richmond birdwing butterfly, the Mary River cod and the giant barred frog.

The area encompasses 25threatened and three nearly threatened species and the intention is to eventually return the land to national park, which will enhance Noosa's reputation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The Noosa Koala Habitat Recovery Project is expected to pocket about $15,000 this year on top of more than $12,000 already handed over by Peppers to Landcare for eco-restorations.

Peppers Noosa Resort and Villas general manager Fabrice Grau said the $2 donations would assist Landcare "with their vital work in protecting this iconic species”.

Mr Grau said it was "our duty to be able to leave these koalas to our next generation”. Landcare general manager Phil Moran said the partnership with Peppers was "fantastic”.

"On this particular project we're trying to do some assisted revegetation on that (former) HQ Plantation. In this year we'll be planting about 2000 trees, but that includes weed removal, supply and establishment, and that's about 5ha (of rehabilitation).

"Fabrice has said we've got to look after this place for the future, not us but for the kids. I couldn't be more excited.”

Mr Moran said the land out there had been pretty well harvested, but planting of new eucalypts at about 400 trees a hectare would provide "a matrix for the wildlife to come back”.

He was also working with Tourism Noosa to expand these partnerships to local events and tourist operators so they were "giving back to the environment in general”.

Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin first kicked off the Peppers planting when he ran the resort.

"We're delighted to see that Peppers is taking a leadership role in being great custodians of our environment,” he said.

"Our job at Tourism Noosa is to inspire the rest of the industry to follow suit.”