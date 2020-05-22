BY THE BOOTHS: Six most popular candidates in your area
NOW that the dust has settled and we have welcomed in our new Council team, they are busy working for the betterment of the Shire.
But who were the six highest rated Council candidates in your neck of the woods?
Boreen Point
Phil Moran 8.52 per cent
Brian Stockwell 8.08
Frank Wilkie 7.77
Yanni Van Zijl 7.26
Tom Wegener 7.07
Joe Jurisevic 6.63
Cooran
Phil Moran 9.42
Karen Finzel 7.33
Brian Stockwell 6.74
Frank Wilkie 6.57
Yanni Van Zijl 6.11
Karen Cook-Langdon 5.82
Cooroy
Brian Stockwell 7.25
Karen Finzel 7.05
Tom Wegener 6.88
Amelia Lorentson 6.11
Frank Wilkie 5.88
Karen Cook-Langdon 5.71
Kin Kin
Phil Moran 9.7
Brian Stockwell 7.95
Frank Wilkie 7.59
Yanni Van Zijl 7.45
Karen Finzel 6.61
Joe Jurisevic 6.33
Noosa Junction
Frank Wilkie 7.6
Amelia Lorentson 7.5
Karen Cook-Langdon 6.92
Yanni Van Zijl 6.71
Brian Stockwell 6.66
Tom Wegener 6.51
Peregian Beach
Frank Wilkie 8.08
Tom Wegener 7.29
Brian Stockwell 7.18
Yanni Van Zijl 6.6
Karen Cook-Langdon 6.6
Amelia Lorentson 6.23
Pomona
Phil Moran 7.96
Karen Finzel 7.33
Brian Stockwell 7.0
Yanni Van Zijl 6.7
Frank Wilkie 6.07
Tom Wegener 5.87
Tewantin
Brian Stockwell 7.46
Frank Wilkie 7.13
Tom Wegener 6.29
Yanni Van Zijl 6.06
Karen Finzel 6.01
Joe Jurisevic 6.01
Telephone voting
Brian Stockwell 10.44
Tom Wegener 7.78
Frank Wilkie 7.11
Karen Cook-Langdon 6.67
Meghan Halverson 6.67
Joe Jurisevic 6.0
Noosaville West
Brian Stockwell 6.72
Yanni Van Zijl 6.55
Karen Finzel 6.44
Tom Wegener 6.34
Amelia Lorentson 6.34
Karen Cook-Langdon 6.24
Noosaville
Frank Wilkie 7.76
Brian Stockwell 7.25
Amelia Lorentson 6.89
Yanni Van Zijl 6.79
Tom Wegener 6.31
Karen Finzel 6.28
Postal votes
Frank Wilkie 9.23
Brian Stockwell 8.56
Joe Jurisevic 8.03
Phil Moran 6.41
Amelia Lorentson 6.17
Tom Wegener 6.1