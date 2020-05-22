BY THE BOOTHS: Six most popular candidates in your area

The new-look Noosa Council team, but who got the most votes in your neck of the woods?

The new-look Noosa Council team, but who got the most votes in your neck of the woods?

NOW that the dust has settled and we have welcomed in our new Council team, they are busy working for the betterment of the Shire.

But who were the six highest rated Council candidates in your neck of the woods?

Boreen Point

Phil Moran 8.52 per cent

Brian Stockwell 8.08

Frank Wilkie 7.77

Yanni Van Zijl 7.26

Tom Wegener 7.07

Joe Jurisevic 6.63

Cooran

Phil Moran 9.42

Karen Finzel 7.33

Brian Stockwell 6.74

Frank Wilkie 6.57

Yanni Van Zijl 6.11

Karen Cook-Langdon 5.82

Cooroy

Brian Stockwell 7.25

Karen Finzel 7.05

Tom Wegener 6.88

Amelia Lorentson 6.11

Frank Wilkie 5.88

Karen Cook-Langdon 5.71

Kin Kin

Phil Moran 9.7

Brian Stockwell 7.95

Frank Wilkie 7.59

Yanni Van Zijl 7.45

Karen Finzel 6.61

Joe Jurisevic 6.33

Noosa Junction

Frank Wilkie 7.6

Amelia Lorentson 7.5

Karen Cook-Langdon 6.92

Yanni Van Zijl 6.71

Brian Stockwell 6.66

Tom Wegener 6.51

Peregian Beach

Frank Wilkie 8.08

Tom Wegener 7.29

Brian Stockwell 7.18

Yanni Van Zijl 6.6

Karen Cook-Langdon 6.6

Amelia Lorentson 6.23

Pomona

Phil Moran 7.96

Karen Finzel 7.33

Brian Stockwell 7.0

Yanni Van Zijl 6.7

Frank Wilkie 6.07

Tom Wegener 5.87

Tewantin

Brian Stockwell 7.46

Frank Wilkie 7.13

Tom Wegener 6.29

Yanni Van Zijl 6.06

Karen Finzel 6.01

Joe Jurisevic 6.01

Telephone voting

Brian Stockwell 10.44

Tom Wegener 7.78

Frank Wilkie 7.11

Karen Cook-Langdon 6.67

Meghan Halverson 6.67

Joe Jurisevic 6.0

Noosaville West

Brian Stockwell 6.72

Yanni Van Zijl 6.55

Karen Finzel 6.44

Tom Wegener 6.34

Amelia Lorentson 6.34

Karen Cook-Langdon 6.24

Noosaville

Frank Wilkie 7.76

Brian Stockwell 7.25

Amelia Lorentson 6.89

Yanni Van Zijl 6.79

Tom Wegener 6.31

Karen Finzel 6.28

Postal votes

Frank Wilkie 9.23

Brian Stockwell 8.56

Joe Jurisevic 8.03

Phil Moran 6.41

Amelia Lorentson 6.17

Tom Wegener 6.1