Early polling gets under way in Noosa at 9am today.
BYO pencil: Noosa pre-polling goes ahead despite virus fears

Peter Gardiner
16th Mar 2020 6:10 AM
NOOSA'S council election will proceed for now with pre-polling starting 9am Monday, but the Electoral Commission of Queensland has indicated it will be carrying out "enhanced cleaning" at its Noosaville pre-polling booth in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

And Mayor Tony Wellington said the ECQ has advised locals wary of contamination from the booths can take their own pencils to mark their ballot paper.

The mayor said council has been advised there is no change to the election plans.

"All of this is a moving feast at the moment, we take our direction from Queensland Health of course becasue they are the lead agency with regard to the coronavirus issue, so please by all means go to the Queensland Health website if you need more information," Cr Wellington said.

The council will be advising locals if there are any changed circumstances for the elections.

Noosa News

