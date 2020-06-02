Menu
The Toowoomba Bypass will require repairs in four places.
Bypass lanes to close for surface repairs

2nd Jun 2020 10:18 AM
DETOURS will be in place from tomorrow on the Toowoomba Bypass after several issues with the asphalt surface were discovered, requiring repairs.

Nexus Infrastructure, which built the $1.6 billion road project, will carry out repairs from tomorrow until Saturday on the surface of four of the bypass' bridges.

The company released a statement, saying cars would be detoured in one section.

"Repairs are required where localised sections of the asphalt surface have not bonded correctly to the bridge deck and need to be repaired to ensure a consistent road surface," the statement said.

"Three of the four bridges on the bypass will remain open during these works using traffic control.

"However, the Wirths Rd overpass will involve a detour via the off-ramp and on-ramp at the Warrego Highway interchange."

Nexus said short delays should be expected by motorists.

"Safety of the toll road is our highest priority so please follow all signage, speed limits and traffic control in place during these works," it said.

The Toowoomba Bypass was opened on September 8, after several years in construction.

Locations of works:

- Gittins Rd overpass - eastbound lane

- Old Goombungee Rd overpass - westbound lane

- Gowrie Creek bridge - westbound lane

- Wirths Rd overpass - westbound lane

Toowoomba Chronicle

