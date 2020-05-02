Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a public reserve.
An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a public reserve.
Crime

Cable-tied cat dumped reserve

2nd May 2020 10:32 AM

A cable-tied cat has been dumped in a Melbourne reserve in "an horrific act of animal cruelty".

The feline was found with its legs taped and cable tied together at Ferntree Gully's Wally Tew Reserve on Thursday, RSPCA Victoria said.

"This was an horrific act of animal cruelty and our thanks go to the person who found the animal and reacted quickly allowing the cat to avoid further suffering," inspector Kate Davies said.

The short-haired male tabby survived, after being rescued by a passerby and does not appear to have suffered any permanent damage.

The RSPCA wants anyone with information about the incident to call 03 9224 2222 or make a report via rspcavic.org.

Originally published as Cable-tied cat dumped in Melbourne reserve

animal cruelty

Just In

    Television star dies

    Television star dies
    • 2nd May 2020 10:41 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic pushes Coast business to new heights

        premium_icon Pandemic pushes Coast business to new heights

        News The Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on a Coast business with it’s reach moving overseas.

        One injured in crash on beachside stretch

        premium_icon One injured in crash on beachside stretch

        News Patient suffers shoulder and knee injuries in crash

        Police on standby this long weekend as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Police on standby this long weekend as restrictions ease

        Crime Noosa police will conduct extra patrols this long weekend to ensure the community...

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld