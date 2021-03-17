Caddick’s husband spotted for first time since foot discovery

The husband of missing fraudster Melissa Caddick has been seen for the first time since her foot was found washed up on a beach last month.

Anthony Koletti was on Wednesday spotted leaving the multimillion-dollar Dover Heights mansion where he and Mrs Caddick's son have continued living since she vanished.

It was a rare venture outside the property for the clearly shattered widower, who has been unable to bring himself to even collect flowers delivered to him weeks ago by wellwishers.

A floral bouquet now lies dead at the front door, while next to it a pot plant appears to be in need of water.

Mrs Caddick - a self-proclaimed top financial adviser - owned 99 per cent of the lavish mansion, while her brother Adam Grimley owns the remaining one per cent.

Neither Mr Koletti, Ms Caddick's son or Mr Grimley are accused of any wrongdoing in relation to the ASIC investigation or her disappearance.

However Mr Kolleti's time in the home is likely drawing nearer to a close, with receivers set to be appointed in early April and given the green light to begin selling her assets.

The fire sale of Mrs Caddick's remaining assets and finances will barely scratch the surface on the more than $25 million she is alleged to have stolen from her investors - many of who were her close friends or business associates.

Mrs Caddick's story has captivated Australia for more than four months since she was last seen on November 11, 2020.

Not since joining NSW Police at a public appeal for information in the first week has Mr Koletti spoken about her.

The former DJ and hairdresser has continued living in the Dover Heights mansion during that time.

But he has not been unscathed in the mess left by his missing wife, with police seizing his prized possession - an Audi sports car.

Police were finally able to provide Mrs Caddick's family with some answers after her badly decomposed foot washed up on Tura Beach, on the NSW south coast, on February 21.

Some five days later police were able to formally identify it, matching it to DNA taken from her toothbrush.

In the aftermath of Mrs Caddick's disappearance, Mr Koletti's lawyers told the Federal Court he had just $1.95 left to his name and had relied largely on her for money.

Lawyers for ASIC - who raided Mrs Caddick's home the day before she went missing - told the court the fraudster had just $5,600 left in her own bank accounts.

This was despite her living the high-life in a luxury mansion, with a closet full of designer labels and high-society friends to who she bragged about her regular overseas trips.

In response to Mr Koletti's financial woes the court initially approved a weekly allowance of $1700 which he could use to pay for essentials, such as for Mrs Caddick's son's school fees.

But that payment was stripped by the Federal Court on February 22.

Investors are clutching to fading hopes they will ever see their money again, with most of it believed to have been spent by Mrs Caddick on her lavish lifestyle.

The matter of Mrs Caddick's missing millions returns to the Federal Court on April 7.

