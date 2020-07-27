Menu
Jason Fuller is delighted to have his Tewantin cafe back up and employing more people.
Business

Cafe jobs ‘read well’ for virus recovery

Peter Gardiner
27th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
Tewantin business operator Jason Fuller is delighted COVID-19 has not closed the book on his labour of love.

His Next Chapter Cafe has not only survived the worst of the recent pandemic shutdowns, but he has had to employ more staff as his trading outlook has brightened.

How Noosa businesses have weathered COVID-19

REVEALED: High cost of supporting businesses during virus

“We just changed a few things up, did some frozen meals for the elderly people that were affected by it,” Mr Fuller said.

“We did free deliveries on all frozen meals that we had there and they were just coming out to support you so you could keep open.

“It might not have been much, it might have been $5, but you know $5 from a lot of people … it all helps,” he said.

Mr Fuller said he had been trading strongly since being allowed to have customers seated again.

“I’ve had to employ another four people, I’ve got a single father there that works for me with two children, so that’s money in his pocket as well,” he said.

The Next Chapter cafe is more than surviving in Tewantin.
Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said a positive sign from the recent COVID-19 business survey was 44 per cent of traders thought there was an opportunity to grow their business.

“Many saw it as a chance to upskill staff,” she said.

Cr Stewart said at the latest Noosa Chamber of Commerce meeting last week, there was “a feeling of positivity”.

“There was a great vibe among the room,” she said.

“These are certainly challenging times, but our economy will bounce back if we keep supporting local … we’re already starting to see some green shoots.”

