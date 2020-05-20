Menu
Tim and Rachel Miller from Pure Coffee Noosa will soon shut up shop after a handshake deal comes to an end.
News

Cafe owners out the door as ‘handshake deal’ goes awry

Matt Collins
20th May 2020 6:30 PM
A NOOSA couple have learnt a valuable lesson when it comes to business contracts. It’s a good idea to have one.

Tim Miller and his wife Rachel have been running Pure Coffee, a popular coffee shop on a Noosa River jetty for five years.

They had a ‘handshake deal’ with the owner of the jetty Geoff Phillips to lease the building on the jetty for their cafe.

END OF THE ROAD: The sign outside the cafe gives the business owners' thoughts.
According to Mr Miller, they were advised by the owner earlier in the week they have 30 days to vacate the premises.

“We might have been a bit naive when we started,” he said.

“Before we did this, I had always been an employee.

“We have never run a business. We were very inexperienced.”

After five successful years, the coffee shop owner was surprised with the owner’s communication and by the way he had handled the situation.

“We all got along. I thought we all trusted each other,” Mr Miller said.

“I guess that’s a lesson to learn.

“Everything worked really well until now.”

Moving forward, the passionate baristas will be on the lookout for a new location to start serving their lattes.

“I think actually waking up this morning and seeing all the positive comments has given us a lot of drive to reopen,” Mr Miller said,

“We just couldn’t think of doing anything else.”

Owner Geoff Phillips, who also owns neighbouring businesses Noosa Jetski Hire and Fishing Offshore Noosa, was contacted and advised he did not want to comment.

