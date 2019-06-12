Cafe’s nasty response to Facebook review

Ben and Naomi, owners of the Low Road Cafe in Windsor. Picture: Low Road Cafe/Instagram

Ben and Naomi, owners of the Low Road Cafe in Windsor. Picture: Low Road Cafe/Instagram

A Queensland mum has been branded an "arsehole" by a cafe after she posted an unfavourable review.

Kylie Lindsay left a one-star Google review about Windsor's Low Road Cafe two days ago after she went for breakfast with her partner Luke and 15-month-old son but was told the business didn't offer highchairs.

"That is okay - we left and went elsewhere and that is their business prerogative," Ms Lindsay wrote in the review.

"However, when I politely commented on their business page that I was disappointed we weren't able to dine there and support a local business, I was subjected to name calling and told it was my loss."

Kylie Lindsay’s review on Google.

Ms Lindsay said she received a "quirky but OK" response from the cafe, before she was "attacked unmercifully" and called a "racist" and an "arsehole" when she sent another response.

"You are an arsehole, and when questioned you deleted all of your comments," the cafe wrote in response to Ms Lindsay's feedback on Facebook.

"Your profile tells us you're a racist too. Keep your one star review. We do not need you."

Ms Lindsay told The Courier-Mail: "They went to town on me and even complete strangers who dared to stick up for me."

Low Road Cafe called the woman an arsehole via a Facebook thread. Picture: Facebook

Ben and Naomi are the owners of the Low Road Cafe in Windsor, Brisbane. Picture: Low Road Cafe/Instagram

The cafe owners told Ms Lindsay in their original response they didn't have highchairs because they were a hazard in their small cafe.

"We've had accidents where people trip over them. Also people leave them covered in crap and it hurts our feelings," they wrote on Facebook.

"As I pointed out to you this morning, you are more than welcome to bring your pram in."

The cafe also hit back at Ms Lindsay on Google two days ago, saying "thanks for your 4,900,000th opinion on the matter".

"You've been kicking off on all sorts of social media trying to discredit us because you didn't get your way, and now you're here," the cafe wrote.

"We don't have highchairs. We explained why. We are parents ourselves. Please, for the love of God, have a glass of wine and pop some kind of nurturing essential oil in your diffuser and leave us alone."

Ms Lindsay said she shared the cafe's explanation about the lack of highchairs to an online parenting group as an "FYI to mums as I'd not come across a cafe … that didn't have a high chair".

She then shared this post online about being called names. Picture: Facebook

News.com.au reached out to the cafe owners, but a staff member said the couple had taken some time off.

The cafe posted on its Facebook page this morning to thank its customers for its support.

"It's been a real … experience," the post read.

"We won't be talking to any more media about it as we'd be more than happy to move on with our lives and get back to doing what we do best (as soon as we figure out what that is). "We love you all, we love our dumb little cafe and the community you've helped us build around it."

Others weighed in on the responses. Picture: Facebook

However, speaking to The Courier-Mail, owner Naomi, who didn't want to share her surname, said she felt like she had responded to Ms Lindsay's initial review appropriately - and everything she did was "tongue in cheek".

The cafe’s response to other people’s comments. Picture: Facebook

"A regular sent us a screenshot and said she's trying to make us out to be anti-family," Naomi told The Courier-Mail.

"She's going to get called an a***hole if she goes rabbiting on.

Kylie Lindsay with her partner Luke and their son Archie. Picture: Facebook/KylieLindsay

"We are a small mum and dad business, we are cheeky, and we're not professional by any stretch."

Many have also come to the cafe's defence, with one person saying in the reviews section on Google: "There are thousands of bland mainstream cafes and bars out there, if you're looking to be an entitled sook who demands everything is done their way or else they'll stomp and whinge. This place is ours."