Nick Pelecanos, 25, and Sarah Kavanagh, 28, enjoying a morning coffee. Picture: Tara Croser.
Health

REVEALED: Coffee not an effective weight loss aid

by Jackie Sinnerton
25th Jul 2018 10:07 AM

CAFFEINE is not an effective weight loss aid, new research has revealed.

The findings debunk previous studies that suggest caffeine suppresses appetite and facilitates weight loss. The stimulant is an ingredient in many dietary supplements.

A paper in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shows that a cup of coffee in the morning can help reduce food intake at breakfast but this early morning effect does not last throughout the day.

"Previous research has speculated that caffeine speeds metabolism or affects brain chemicals that suppress appetite. In addition, epidemiological evidence suggests that regular caffeine consumers have a lower body mass index (BMI) than non-consumers," lead researcher Leah Panek-Shirley from the Department Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at Buffalo University said.

The study determined that after consuming a morning drink with caffeine participants consumed 70 fewer calories in food but they compensated for this later in the day. BMI had no impact on food intake or appetite.

McCrindle research shows that three quarters of Australians have at least one cup of coffee a day and 28 per cent have more than three cups per day. A single espresso or espresso-based drink contains 6.3g of caffeine.

"This study, by nature of its rigorous design, reinforces the importance of good eating habits and not relying on unsupported weight loss aids or unhealthy practices," the researcher said.

Nick Pelecanos, 25 from Balmoral said that he really enjoyed his morning coffee. He drinks no more than two coffees a day.

"I have never felt that coffee has any influence over my appetite but I am inclined to eat something when I have a coffee out of habit," he said.

