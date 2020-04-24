Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tracey Defferrard
Tracey Defferrard
Lifestyle

Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

by Pete Martinelli
24th Apr 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN a garage gym body builder Tracey Defferard and trainer Ryan Yanz shook off the coronavirus lockdown to beat the world's best.

Tracey Defferrard
Tracey Defferrard

The mum and athlete had been training for her first pro body building competition in Los Angeles when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the economy and closed the borders. After a week's break they got to work in Mr Yanz's Mt Peter garage.

"All my old clients pitched in and contributed their own equipment," Mr Yanz said.

The pair honed Ms Defferard for the 2020 Next Level Virtual World Tour, but instead of taking the stage in LA she posed in front of a smart phone.

"I wasn't surprised that she placed so highly, I knew what she had been through in training," Mr Yanz said.

"Even a top five finish for a pro debut would be massive."

Ms Defferard placed third in the Pro Diva Figure Model category. "Ryan is a very capable coach," she said. "The long-term goal is the next competition, probably in October at the Gold Coast."

Originally published as Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

More Stories

bodybuilder fitness health isolation virtual competition wbff

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        premium_icon Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        Education Home schooling could be stretched out until the end of the June school holidays, the powerful teachers’ union has told Queensland principals.

        Man hospitalised after four metre fall in Peregian

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after four metre fall in Peregian

        News Workplace incident in Peregian leaves man with multiple inuries.

        Proposed COVID-19 testing divides Noosa business groups

        premium_icon Proposed COVID-19 testing divides Noosa business groups

        News As we begin the slow path back to life after tight social restrictions, the idea to...

        Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

        premium_icon Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

        Education A Noosaville high school is offering a drive-through service to allow student vital...