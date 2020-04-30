Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Cairns man has been charged with stalking a supermarket worker and senior police officer.
A Cairns man has been charged with stalking a supermarket worker and senior police officer.
News

Cairns man accused of stalking supermarket worker

by Grace Mason
30th Apr 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MANOORA man accused of stalking a supermarket worker and a senior police officer is due to reappear in court this morning over pictures of a young girl allegedly found on his phone.

Rohan Lorian Hilder, 48, a sovereign citizen who refused to acknowledge his surname during an appearance in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday, is charged with two counts of stalking and one count of observations or recordings in breach of privacy.

He initially appeared on the stalking charges on Monday where he was granted bail, but was remanded in custody after the images on his phone, which was seized by police, were allegedly located.

Police have alleged he stalked a staff member at the IGA supermarket on Pease St in Manoora after she called police, after seeing what she believed to be a weapon inside his bag when he attended the store on March 31.

He allegedly returned to the store twice more than day and a further eight times over the next three weeks, asking to speak with the staff member and allegedly abusing other staff members on several occasions.

Police searched his home on April 26 and allegedly located a replica Glock handgun and holster while also seizing multiple electronics including cameras, computers and hard drives.

Police have also alleged he stalked a senior detective in 2016, including sharing his home address online and making threats against him.

His case is due to be mentioned in court this morning.

Originally published as Cairns man accused of stalking supermarket worker

More Stories

stalking supermarket worker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inspiring Kabi Kabi street art will tell Noosa’s creation story

        premium_icon Inspiring Kabi Kabi street art will tell Noosa’s creation...

        News The State Government to install artwork at the Noosa Inspiration Centre to celebrate Noosa’s indigenous history.

        ‘I just want to go home’: Noosa tourists in limbo

        premium_icon ‘I just want to go home’: Noosa tourists in limbo

        News With no job prospects and funds very quickly running out, this backpacking couple...

        ‘CCTV key’: Teens arrested after crime spate, hooning

        premium_icon ‘CCTV key’: Teens arrested after crime spate, hooning

        Crime Teen accused of threatening with baseball bat is among five charged

        REVEALED: When we might see Noosa restaurants, gyms reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: When we might see Noosa restaurants, gyms reopen

        News As decision could be made by the end of the week as to when we might see our...