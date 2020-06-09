Menu
A police car in Woree, where police are investigating a suspicious death.
Crime scene declared as woman, 76, found dead in home

9th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a woman overnight in Woree.

At 6.30am today, police declared a crime scene at an address on Windarra St where they had located a 76-year-old woman deceased.

Police say a 43-year-old Woree man is assisting with their inquiries.

The man and woman are known to each other.

 

Police say investigations into the death are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

A single police van is set up near the corner of Windarra St and Leanne Cl.

The home is just a few hundred metres from St Mary's Catholic College and St Gerard Majella Primary School and a short walk from Woree State High School.

There was no noise coming from the home at about 11am - just the sounds of children playing on their morning tea break at the nearby primary school.

