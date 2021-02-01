Calamvale gang rape accused denied bail

A Woodridge man accused of taking part in a gang rape where two teens were threatened with a glass bottle before being allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by 10 men has been denied bail.

The 19-year-old, who is facing more than 40 charges including 16 counts of rape, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Snr Constable Min Hu alleged the man raped one of the 15-year-old girls for up to 15 minutes, grabbing the child victim by the head and saying "suck my d**k".

He said the girls were given drugs and alcohol before being raped.

General photo of Calamvale District Park, where the alleged rape occurred. Picture: Richard Walker.

The incident allegedly occurred on December 28 at Calamvale District Park.

The court heard the girls repeatedly told the men to stop.

Snr Constable Hu alleged the defendant said, "sorry if we hurt you."

The court heard there were allegations of the incident being filmed however police were yet to locate the footage.

The man's lawyer Bianca Van Heerden said her client knew one of the victims and was at the park but denied the allegations.

"The charges have come as an absolute shock … and (he) will strongly contest the charges," she said.

Ms Van Heerden said one of the alleged victims had contacted him on Snapchat to hang out that day.

Her client bought alcohol for the group to share and had cannabis for personal use.

She said it was not alleged he used any violence or weapon against the girls.

Magistrate Sue Ganasan said they were very serious allegations and any one charge if proved would result in a significant prison term.

She refused bail and adjourned the matter to February 8.

Meanwhile, two more of the accused men will face Richlands Magistrates Court again for a committal mention on March 22.

Solicitor Tahlia Boettcher, for the men, did not apply for bail and both were remanded in custody on Monday morning.

They were each charged with 40 charges, including two counts of threat, nine counts of assault with intent to commit rape, 16 counts of rape, two of indecent treatment (taking photos), one count of indecent treatment, one count of procurement, five other counts of indecent treatment, two of suppling a stupefying drug and two of taking a child.

