Caldwell proves he's up for top tennis challenge

WELL PLAYED: Christian Caldwell with the hard-won cup Contributed

SUNSHINE State School Year 6 student Christian Caldwell has represented the Queensland Schools Tennis team at the National Schools Championships.

Caldwell was part of the Bruce Cup challenge and he did not let the team down helping Queensland take the national title after a gruelling tournament.

The Bruce Cup was donated by Henry (Harry) Adam Bruce in 1938 to encourage an interstate school tennis competition between Queensland and New South Wales.

Tennis greats Rod Laver, Pat Rafter and Todd Woodbridge are just some of the players who played their first representative matches at the Bruce Cup.

Caldwell's success stems from the school's quality sport programs offered to 10-12 year old students .

Sunshine Beach State School students are eligible to attend school sports selection trials in a broad range of sports offered.

Sunshine Beach State School HPE Teacher, Cameron Porter said: "In 2018 thirty-nine students were selected in Noosa District School Sport teams to participate in regional championship carnivals.

"In addition seven students attended state school championships as members of Sunshine Coast regional school sports teams.”