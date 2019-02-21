Call by Noosa MP for a boycott of $1 Coles milk

A NOOSA MP is urging locals to give Coles the retail cold shoulder in support of a fairer pricing deal for dairy farmers.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has welcomed the end of the Woolworths dollar milk pricing.

"While 20 cents per two litre bottle of milk is only a very small change, it's a big change that benefits the dairy industry to sustain dairy farmers,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I commend Woolworths for acting responsibly by removing the dollar milk price cap, helping dairy farmers get a better return for their product.

"Many people said it wouldn't be done and that dollar milk was here to stay.

"But this move by Woolworths goes to show that by shining a light on the devastating impact of dollar milk through the work of Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation and their members, my speeches in the Parliament, and through the resolve of my National Party colleagues, Woolworths has listened and acted.

"The retailer determines the value of the supply chain and in order for dairy farmers to be paid more, the artificial $1 cap on the price of milk had to go.

"When I took on this issue, Coles and Woolworths were locked in a battle of brinkmanship, which since 2011 had left farmers all the poorer.

"After many meetings with dairy farmers, industry groups and Woolworths we now have a breakthrough.

"This move by Woolworths, combined with the Liberal Nationals Government's mandatory code of conduct for the dairy industry, puts dairy farmers in a better position, but there's still more to be done.

"Now that Woolworths has removed dollar milk from their shelves, Coles and Aldi have nowhere to hide.

"It's time for Coles and Aldi to look after their dairy farmers, remove the dollar cap, and pay them a fair price.”

The Queensland dairy industry has been decimated by low farm gate prices and drought.

"We can't control the weather, but Woolworths has demonstrated that retailers have the capacity to influence farm gate prices by paying an extra 10 cents per litre directly to

farmers.”