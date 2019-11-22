Call for ferry subsidy on river won’t wash

Noosa Ferry service is a private operation council does not want to compete with.PHOTO: Andrew Seymour.

Noosa Ferry service is a private operation council does not want to compete with.PHOTO: Andrew Seymour.

NOOSA is not likely to be launching a scaled-down version of Brisbane’s much heralded City Cat subsidised public ferry service to help take the traffic pressure off Hastings St, at least in the immediate future.

Council’s infrastructure services director Carl Billingham in response to a question from the floor of the ordinary meeting by local Kate Gardiner (no relation to this reporter) said it has not investigated this option as part of it”s transport strategy.

Ms Gardiner asked Thursday’s meeting: “What are the pros and cons of such a proposal?”

Mr Billingham said such a ferry service was not one of the council’s five strategy priorities being examined at length like the park-and-ride, shuttle bus facilities being trialled this Christmas.

“Council is not investigating subsidised river transport, however, a desktop review of the option of using subsidised river transport to the Hastings St precinct has highlighted the following issues:

1. The existing tourist ferry service is a private operation and provides a slow, relaxing trip along the river, geared more towards tourists than operating as dedicated public transport.

However, council cannot introduce an alternative commercial venture or a service that will remove trade from an existing private business. Council would be remiss if it established a ratepayer-funded commercial activity that caused an existing commercial business to be financially impacted.

2. The wharves and jetties at either end of the route (Tewantin Marina and behind Sofitel at Hastings St) are private facilities, not public facilities. They are therefore not accessible to the public, or at least not without some likely financial arrangement with the owners.

3. There is already a parking issue at Tewantin in the public parking area behind the (Tewantin) marina at peak times. If more people were to commute by boat to Hastings St the parking capacity at Tewantin would be further impacted.

4. The existing ferry service and jetties do not comply with the Disability Discrimination Act unlike the existing public buses and bus stops. To upgrade the ferry service and jetty infrastructure would be very expensive.

5. In terms of capacity, the existing free Go Noosa holiday bus services operate at much greater frequency and therefore are able to move a greater number of people in less time and at less cost.

Ms Gardiner contested that ferry users would all be travelling to the ferry departure and exit points by car and said she often walked or rode her bike to the ferry terminals.

Brisbane City Council in its budget last year reportedly contributed about $1 million of the CityCat and ferry operating subsidy, towards 100 new express “SpeedyCat” services a week.

This was part of a $68 million spend for new river transport service with $19 million for upgrading ferry terminals across the city.