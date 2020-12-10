Call for lifesaving alerts after Teewah tragedy

Noel Gregson had trouble along Teewah stretch of beach finding a mobile signal.

Teewah Beach’s tragic double drowning at the weekend has sparked spirited community debate about the lack of an emergency alert signal.

A post on the I Love Teewah social media page highlighting a lack of mobile reception attracted more than 60 responses, mostly from visitors.

Shane Tawse suggested installing fixed emergency call stations or EPIRB stations through out the area while Dion Mikkelsen said satellite phones should be used.

Six years ago the Sunshine Coast Daily reported lifesavers were considering installing emergency radio beacons at Noosa North beach similar to the two Alexandria Bay devices to alert lifesavers of incidents.

Saturday's scene of the double drowning tragedy at Teewah Beach.

Noosa Surf Life Saving Club president Ross Fisher on Thursday said it was a matter for his branch to consider in consultation with Noosa Council.

He said his club was kept busy patrolling from the national park, Noosa’s Main Beach and doing further roving patrols.

“The North Shore, where do you start and stop?” Mr Fisher said.

“I don’t know what the signage is like up there these days.

“It’s an ongoing problem, it’s like putting ranger stations on every walking track, you simply can’t can you.”

Teewah visitor Melinda Wilding said as devastating as the drownings were, the lack of phone reception “is one of the reasons why we like to go there”.

“It’s a way of escaping the hustle of day-to-day life,” Ms Harding said.

Andrew Burness said even with phone reception the response time was still going to be 20-30 minutes with most emergency responses coming from the south and having to cross the barge.

“Unfortunately accidents do and will continue to happen no matter how careful or how many precautions you can take,” Mr Burness said.

Karen Crawford said she could send and receive texts at Teewah.

“I get phone service there with Telstra – just have to climb up the dune a bit,” Ms Crawford said.

Noel Gregson said he had to make an urgent call when he camped at Teewah about 2km from the south end a few weeks ago.

“I had to drive at high tide to Noosa north about 15km away,” Mr Gregson said.