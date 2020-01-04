Call for locals only free surf lockers

Local lockers are potentially on the cards for Noosa surfers. Photo: Megan Slade

VISITORS only paid parking and reserving surf lockers for locals only at visitor hot spots like Main Beach are two of the proposed congestion-busting measures by Noosa Council candidate Amelia Lorentson.

“Locals will be the beneficiaries of both initiatives,” Ms Lorentson said.

“The next council needs to take action. Hastings St and Little Cove need to be sorted out.

“Trialling paid parking and providing 150-200 surfboard lockers may be a good start.”

Ms Lorentson said under her parking proposal Noosa Shire residents and workers would be exempt from parking fees in the pay-parking area and council operated car parks.

“I accept and recognise the importance of tourism to the local economy, but understand that this will need to be managed in order to protect residential amenity and community spirit.

“It will also help reduce traffic and congestion,” she said.

“We just need to bite the bullet and take action.”

The keen surfer has been out and about speaking to boardriders about these lockers and, to date, the “response has been positive”.

“This public facility will be architecturally designed to embody the spirit of Noosa.

“I envisage three surfboard locker areas, with added bicycle racks located near or behind:

1. Hastings Street Police station;

2. Noosa Woods public toilets, and

3. Noosa National Park public toilets.

Lockers would be available to hire for either a six month or 12 month period.

“This facility would be available to locals only,” Ms Lorentson said.

“ Priority would be given to disabled and senior residents.”

She invited any suggestions and feedback.

Go to: https://www.facebook.com/Amelia4Noosa/?modal=admin_todo_tour.

Public Facebook comments to date have largely welcomed the locker concept, while one comment was that charging tourists for parking in Noosa was “ a bit rich”.