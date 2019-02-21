Call for natural climate defence by Noosa locals

NOOSA'S "back” would have to be against the climate change wall before locals would agree to rock defensive lines along our beaches.

That is the clear message on likely future sea-level rises ... plan on dune restoration and sand-recycling, with rock walls a "last resort”.

More than 60 people attended a council-run workshop to discuss the threat of sea level rise on Noosa's coastline and to gather residents' feedback on a range of potential responses.

"We can take relatively simple steps to accommodate some impacts, such as flooding in low-lying areas, by raising floor heights for new construction," council climate change project coordinator Grant Hinner said.

"There was strong support for nature-based measures such as beach nourishment and dune revegetation to bolster coastal areas against erosion,"

Mr Hinner said the feedback is largely consistent with that from our earlier consultation, with the community placing significant value on the natural state of Noosa's coastal areas.

Feedback will inform development of Noosa's Coastal Hazards Adaption Plan (CHAP), which council hopes to release in draft form for community feedback in a few months.

The CHAP is part of a larger Climate Change Adaption Plan (CCAP), which will set out how Council manages climate-related risks into the future. Feedback also showed some residents wanted better management of vehicle and pedestrian access to coastal areas in order to reduce erosion.

"There was also some concern over the ability of Noosa's stormwater infrastructure to cope in future,” Mr Hinner said.

"This is something council has already begun to investigate in further detail and is a feature of the Stormwater Infrastructure Asset Management Plan being adopted in the February round of meetings."

Visit yoursay.noosa.qld.gov.au/

projects/climate-change-

adaptation-plan.