Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSY, BUSY: Holiday crowds flood Hastings Street.
BUSY, BUSY: Holiday crowds flood Hastings Street.
Council News

Call for rational response to holiday hordes

Peter Gardiner
21st Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISM's impact on the Noosa environment and lifestyle needs a rational policy response from the council and not reaction based on personal opinion.

That is according to Noosa councillor candidate and local businessman Andrew Squires.

"I am concerned about using the word 'overtourism' or emotive terms like 'Noosa is choking' since they suggest a crisis situation," Mr Squires said.

"The truth is that we need more hard evidence of problems so we can develop a research-based and balanced approach to the issue.

"I'm also concerned that the 'overtourism' mantra is leading to declarations from some people that Noosa needs a 'visitor cap' and 'volunteer citizen scientists' to gauge an acceptable limit on the number of people visiting the region."

Mr Squires said Noosa needed a rational approach to tourism, not gung-ho approaches based on emotion and opinion.

"Tourism is by far the greatest contributor to the Noosa economy and my position is that there needs to be a robust inquiry into the sector," he said.

"If I'm elected in March, I'll urge fellow councillors to commission an external independent investigation to assess the present impacts of tourism and to provide projections for the next 10 years.

"The review will also propose an effective management strategy to guide Noosa Council's approach to tourism. This process will not begin from an assumption that Noosa is choking, nor that the solution is putting a cap on visitors, which would be difficult in a country where freedom of movement is a right.

"Any review needs to begin from a position of genuine inquiry and be properly researched.

"The last thing Noosa needs are groups attempting to drive the whole shire in a direction that may be far from its best interests."

Mr Squires said a recent survey by Tourism Noosa that showed 80 per cent of Noosa residents approving of tourism because "it's good for the community and economy" and an identical number agreeing that tourism contributes to increased property values.

The same survey found that more than 40 per cent of businesses believed they could not function without tourism.

"We need to take tourism out of the realm of public speculation and ensure the council takes steps to better manage the sector with regard to the consequences on the community, the environment and the economy," Mr Squires said.

andrew squires noosa council election noosa tourism
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Generous gift races in for Christmas

        Generous gift races in for Christmas

        News A local charity have been given an extra boost to help those doing it tough this Christmas after this year’s bushfire disasters.

        Very high fire danger as Coast heats up for weekend

        premium_icon Very high fire danger as Coast heats up for weekend

        Weather Firefighters are on high alert going into a weekend. A very high fire danger rating...

        NOOSA REMEMBERS: A tribute to those we lost in 2019

        premium_icon NOOSA REMEMBERS: A tribute to those we lost in 2019

        News For the Noosa region, 2019 brought with it the passing of many pivotal people and a...

        High-end business reopens in busy shopping centre

        premium_icon High-end business reopens in busy shopping centre

        Business After its shop space was left empty for 18 months a popular beauty salon has...