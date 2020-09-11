Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic images skid marks / burnouts / wheel spins / tyre marks / hoons
Generic images skid marks / burnouts / wheel spins / tyre marks / hoons
Letters to the Editor

Call for harsher punishment for hoons that terrorize streets

11th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

I BELIEVE there should be harsher punishments given to those caught hooning on our residential roads by Queensland Police.

Hoons should lose their right to hold a driver's licence for life if caught and found guilty, and their vehicles should be seized and sold with the proceeds of the sale going to the state government.

I don't know about you, but I have had an absolute gutful of hoons who think they are above the law.

DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba

WHAT DO YOU THINK? LET US KNOW IN COMMENTS OR SEND US A LETTER

letterspromo
hoons letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Premium Content 10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Community From mini golf and pizza to a forage farm tour, there is plenty on offer this weekend. Here are 10 things to do on the Coast.

        Late doctor’s legacy inspires youngers’ adventures

        Premium Content Late doctor’s legacy inspires youngers’ adventures

        Community Dr June Canavan’s foundation is now supporting the adventurous spirit of Sunshine...

        Coaches reveal Tigers to star in AFL finals

        Premium Content Coaches reveal Tigers to star in AFL finals

        News Here are the Tigers players who will lead team to victory in finals

        No car safe in man’s alleged crime spree

        Premium Content No car safe in man’s alleged crime spree

        Crime Man allegedly tried to break into more than 100 cars on Coast