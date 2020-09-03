‘Call of nature’: Coast mountain set to get new loos

Shadow Environment Minister David Crisafulli, Graeme Chalmers, Peter Greary and local MP Fiona Simpson discussing the new $350,000 amenities for the Mount Coolum National Park. Picture: Supplied

Flash new toilets are in the pipeline for a popular Sunshine Coast mountain should the LNP win the state election.

Shadow Environment Minister David Crisafulli and local MP Fiona Simpson said an LNP Government would provide $350,000 amenities to the Mount Coolum National Park.

Mr Crisafulli said the national park was an icon worth protecting.

"We want to keep this park beautiful and also improve the visitor experience," he said.

"These facilities will be built in an environmentally sensitive way but without them the impact on the park is just unacceptable."

Ms Simpson said Mt Coolum National Park was one of the Sunshine Coast's best loved landmarks and in desperate need of new facilities.

"It has had upgrades to the walking tracks and visitor numbers have exploded as people love this park. However, the lack of toilets is negatively impacting the local environment - I don't need to spell out what happens when the call of nature leaves its impact."