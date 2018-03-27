Call on young folk to innovate Noosa

START UP: Noosa's Macca Reardon,19, and other young folk with a head for business are to tap in some of Noosa's smart operators like Gary Swanepoel.

START UP: Noosa's Macca Reardon,19, and other young folk with a head for business are to tap in some of Noosa's smart operators like Gary Swanepoel. Contributed

INNOVATE Noosa is hosting the final stage of its Young Starters Pitch Comp events during the April school holidays.

A pitch workshop and networking event will be held on April 12 to help and encourage budding young entrepreneurs in the Sunshine Coast region to develop a project or business ideas and how to pitch.

Macca Reardon is one young entrepreneur that understands the importance of supporting these types of events.

At 19, Macca is a seasoned pitcher and one of the Sunshine Coast's most passionate young entrepreneurs who, since the age of 14, has been exploring more unconventional approaches to new business ideas. Currently engaged in his own startup, Macca stresses the value of collaboration in this emerging ecosystem.

"Take every opportunity that comes even if you're not sure. Because you just never know where it could go,” Macca said.

This fun one-day work- shop aims to introduce the concepts of how to get a startup off the ground for 16-24-year-olds.

The event is aimed at those who want to learn

how to develop and pitch

a new business or project idea.

Local businesses and mentors will be available to help participants.”

University, TAFE, Year 11 and 12 high school students and any other budding entrepreneurs in the region are invited to attend.

"The outcome of the project is to get these

young people to figure

out what they need to

go forward”, says Gary Swanepoel, who runs a

local accelerator program for startups and is one of

the event organisers.

Innovate Noosa president Brendan Cass said: "This event is an important step for the role Noosa can play in the Sunshine Coast's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"There is a lot of experienced and high net-worth individuals living in Noosa who may never have considered becoming a mentor or even an angel investor.”

Go to: innovatenoosa.com. au/YoungStarters.