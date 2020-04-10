Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Llew O'Brien.
Llew O'Brien.
News

Call out for community to take care over Easter

10th Apr 2020 10:00 AM

AN EASTER message from local federal member Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien:

“This Easter will be very different for many people in Wide Bay.

“It will be a very quiet and lonely time for some as we observe the advice to stay home to help keep ourselves and others safe from COVID-19.

“It will also be very difficult for many people who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, as we grapple with the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

“The Government has worked cooperatively and constructively with the Opposition to introduce new initiatives and payments to help people who are looking for work, and assist businesses that are experiencing a significant downturn to keep their staff.

“Please visit www.australia.gov.au for information and advice on the range of assistance that is available.

“On a positive note, it is pleasing to see that all of our actions now appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus. The measures introduced have been tough and hard on many people, but necessary to save lives.

“Please keep up the good work. Staying at home, practising social distancing, only going out for essentials, practising good hygiene, and following the recommendations and advice from the Chief Medical Officer will help keep you safe and your loved ones safe.

“And if you know someone who is on their own this Easter, you can help brighten their day by phoning or emailing them to wish them well.

“Have a happy and safe Easter.”

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        News Queenslanders told to say home over Easter as woman in watchhouse for refusing stay in quarantine and NSW police seize black box from Ruby Princess.

        ‘Locals only’: How cops will stop travellers reaching Coast

        premium_icon ‘Locals only’: How cops will stop travellers reaching Coast

        News Day trippers risk huge fines if caught on Bruce Highway

        EXPLAINED: Why we‘re seeing so many butterflies

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why we‘re seeing so many butterflies

        News Have you noticed all the butterflies fluttering around Noosa lately? Here’s why...

        Noosa tourism leader says ‘we’re closed for holidays’

        premium_icon Noosa tourism leader says ‘we’re closed for holidays’

        News Come back and stay another day in Noosa, but not during pandemic shutdown.