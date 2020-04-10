Call out for community to take care over Easter

AN EASTER message from local federal member Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien:

“This Easter will be very different for many people in Wide Bay.

“It will be a very quiet and lonely time for some as we observe the advice to stay home to help keep ourselves and others safe from COVID-19.

“It will also be very difficult for many people who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, as we grapple with the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

“The Government has worked cooperatively and constructively with the Opposition to introduce new initiatives and payments to help people who are looking for work, and assist businesses that are experiencing a significant downturn to keep their staff.

“Please visit www.australia.gov.au for information and advice on the range of assistance that is available.

“On a positive note, it is pleasing to see that all of our actions now appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus. The measures introduced have been tough and hard on many people, but necessary to save lives.

“Please keep up the good work. Staying at home, practising social distancing, only going out for essentials, practising good hygiene, and following the recommendations and advice from the Chief Medical Officer will help keep you safe and your loved ones safe.

“And if you know someone who is on their own this Easter, you can help brighten their day by phoning or emailing them to wish them well.

“Have a happy and safe Easter.”