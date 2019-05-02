Call out in Noosa for snaps of the wild Coast

CAPTURING the local coast's natural wonders can help the push to preserve this crucial land zone under threat from development pressures and climate change.

And by submitting your snaps to the Coolum and North Shore Coast Care 2020 calendar project, you could have your work hanging on walls far and wide.

CNCC president Leigh Warneminde said the calendar featured nature photography by local photographers and was a unique celebration of the natural beauty of the Sunshine Coast.

Sales of the calendar raise funds to support volunteers caring for the Sunshine Coast natural environment, including plant and bush regeneration, dune maintenance, marine animal monitoring and environment education.

She said photos should capture ecosystem relationships and the natural beauty of the Sunshine Coast (such as bees with flowers, birds with insects, or spiders with insects) and the diverse eco-systems of the Sunshine Coast (such as salt marshes, dunes, rock pools, sub-tropical forests and wetlands).

Calendar co-ordinator Diane Goodwillie said the calendar only featured photographs taken locally and drew submissions from a wide range of local photographers.

"It will be widely available throughout the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

"The calendar is the ideal gift to highlight the beauty of our coastline to locals, interstate, and overseas recipients.

"The images can include underwater scenes, landscapes, birds, animals, flowers, and other striking aspects of the Sunshine Coast.”

If a photo is chosen, the photographer will receive a free calendar and their name in print. Send photos to info@coolumcoastcare.

org.au or put them on a USB stick, enclose in envelop with your name, phone and email and drop in to the Coolum Community Native Nursery, 157 Warran Rd, Yaroomba. If possible, include the details of the place and date of the photograph.

For detailed photographer guidelines, contact Diane on 0406 605 700.