Call to freeze rates for sports clubs during crisis

GOLD Coast sporting clubs may not survive unless council suspends rates for the rest of the year, says an election candidate.

Division 10 contender Darren Taylor said he had an "emergency meeting" this week with the Surfers Paradise Football Club to help get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Taylor, son of retired Division 10 councillor Paul Taylor and chairman of the Surfers Paradise Football Club, said: "The problem is we're having sponsors pull out due to either financial problems themselves or because there's no sport going ahead. They (don't know) what they're getting for their money.

"(Secondly) lunches we've had planned have all been cancelled, so again income is being stopped. We've got a lot of uniforms and fees that have been paid for up front. What I'm asking council for is a rates freeze or hold while we're going through this crisis."

Mr Taylor said the city could have several clubs close due to loss of income.

"A lot of clubs are always struggling to get sponsors and stay afloat just generally," he said.

"In our case we deal with anywhere between $60,000-$80,000 costs of the club per year, minimum, so we're on a pause at the moment to see what happens.

"Definitely clubs are going to need support to get through this."

Broadbeach Cats club committee member Nick Harrison said the club had been closed "until further notice".

"It's a significant issue," he said. "Our water and council rates for the year would be in the vicinity of $12,000, perhaps more.

"Obviously the licensed club is only there to support the sporting teams. So without the club it makes it very difficult to provide food, water and shelter for all of the participants."

