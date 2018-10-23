Call to identify youth in Noosa Junction crimes

RECOGNISE THESE GIRLS? Police are seeking assistance to identify two females in relation to recent wilful damage offences at Noosa Junction.

Noosa Junction: Can you identify these girls?

NOOSA police are calling on members of the public to help identify two teenage girls believed to have gone on a crime spree in Noosa Junction.

CCTV footage captured two females possibly responsible for several wilful damage offences from late September and early October.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said they are working with Noosa Junction Association to try to solve these crimes.

It is alleged on September 25 there were a series of offences committed between 5pm and 8am the following day.

"A front glass door and windows to Tax Office at 7/1 Lanyana Way were damaged, costing thousands of dollars," Sen Sgt Carroll said.

Police believe the office was repeatedly struck by an unknown object that left small holes in the windows.

Paint was also found strewn over windows and the ground outside Seafood Market at the corner of Cooyar Street and Lanyana Way, and paint strewn over windows and doors in the laneway outside English College off Lanyana Way.

"Substantial damage was caused to the pots and plants in Arcadia Way, off Lanyana Way, on the same night," Sen Sgt Carroll said.

"Further footage shows two females setting a fire in a laneway beside Pardons Fruit Store, next to Seafood Store."

Public toilets near Coles were also vandalised in two separate incidents.

"During early hours of September 26 a cleaner caught two juvenile females inside public toilets near Coles. They were attempting to fill sinks with newspaper and toilet paper in attempt to flood it," Sen Sgt Carroll said.

After being approached by the cleaner it is believed the girls fled the scene.

"On October 2 damage was discovered to the same toilet block - faeces was smeared over the walls, doors and toilets and paper strewn everywhere."

Police are hoping the images and video of CCTV footage (see video ) will help with their inquiries.

The girls are described as 10-15 years old, thin with sandy blonde/ginger hair and both Caucasian.

Meanwhile, Noosa Junction Association have been working closely with police in a bid to stamp out potential crimes in the area.

The association security and safety lead Joel Laventure said preventative measures would help make the area as safe as possible.

"We want to try and stamp out and reduce crime that you might see in other towns," Mr Laventure said.

"We're working as close as we can with police and with traders to get ahead of this activity."

Mr Laventure said the association recently put in an application for a federal CCTV grant to help monitor the area, similar to ones in Hastings Street.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Noosa Police 54408111.