The Noosa landfill recycle shop is closed for now and the tip is only available for essential waste dumping.
Call to limit trips to the tip

8th Apr 2020 9:30 PM
RESIDENTS are advised not to make non-essential trips to Noosa Council’s waste facilities during the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In line with Federal Government requirements, doing a run to the tip to dispose of household or backyard rubbish is not considered essential travel.

Residents should only use the waste facilities to dispose of food waste and/or waste that may present a public health or safety risk if it can’t be collected during the weekly pick-up.

Only waste from delivery of essential services or businesses should be transported to the waste sites at Doonan, Cooroy and Pomona during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Council is currently maintaining all of its usual waste collection services for all customers – residential and commercial.

Should residents continue to make non-essential tip visits, Council may be required to implement much tougher restrictions and controls to ensure residents comply with State and Federal Government imposed restrictions on public gatherings.

Council reminds those who must make an essential trip to the tip, that only cashless payments such as tap-and-go payments and debit cards will be accepted.

Reduced cash handling will help ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

For further information, contact Council on (07) 5329 6500 or visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/covid-19

As well the Revivia recycle shop at the main landfill site has temporarily closed in the interest of public health and safety.

Only the delivery of essential services or businesses waste should be transported to council waste sites.

The council kerbside collections are continuing as normal at this time.

