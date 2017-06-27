Call to remove 'killer' nets

TANGLED UP: This sub-adult bottle nose dolphin was killed in shark nets off Noosa's Main Beach on Wednesday.

RENEWED calls have been made to remove shark nets from Coast beaches during whale migration season, after a bottlenose dolphin was killed in nets off Noosa's Main Beach.

Local jetski tourism operator Jonah Cooper spotted the dead "sub-adult” dolphin entangled in nets at about midday on Wednesday.

"This individual is a sub-adult member of the pod that plays out here with me almost daily,” Mr Cooper said.

A common dolphin was caught in nets at Castaways Beach in 2016, while in 2015 Mr Cooper shot footage on April 6 of a hammerhead and blacktip shark and a tuna caught in nets off Noosa.

Mr Cooper said at the time he believed there were far better options than traditional drum lines and nets which had a significant impact on other marine life.

Its death has sparked calls from Sea Shepherd Australia's Queensland Apex Harmony co-ordinator Jonathan Clark for the State Government to remove shark nets during whale migration season, aligning with New South Wales' existing policy.

"This entanglement has occurred just as the humpback whale migration begins to bring these magnificent creatures close to this very net,” Mr Clark said.

"Queensland tourism derives huge benefit from marine wildlife including dolphins, whales, turtles and rays that are continuously caught in these nets that provide a mere false sense of security.”

Mr Clark questioned how well pingers reported to be on shark nets were protecting whales and dolphins.

"Sea Shepherd calls on the Queensland Government to remove shark nets during whale migration season as does New South Wales as a first move towards their future replacement with modern non-lethal mitigation methods that actually work,” he said.

In August last year a Sunshine Coast Daily readers' poll found 52% of respondents were against the use of shark nets and 33% wanted them to remain in use. Another 14% said something needed to be done about sharks, but nets were not the solution.

A media spokesman for Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne said there were currently no considerations being made to remove shark nets during whale migration season.

In 2016 the Queensland Shark Control Program recorded non-target species captures of four loggerhead turtles and one humpback whale off Rainbow Beach, two bottlenose dolphins off Maroochydore Beach and four loggerhead turtles off Buddina Beach.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford said he could understand both sides of the debate. The former Margaret River Tourism boss in Western Australia said the spate of shark attacks on WA beaches had a significant impact on tourism.