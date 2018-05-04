Call to stop funds for Bio managers

A NOOSA blog implores councillors not to renew funding for the Biosphere Reserve management until more open and accountable governance structures are put in place.

The Open Noosa blog created by Noosa locals Bettina Walter and Desire Gralton, has been sent to all council representatives asking them not to extend the funding agreement for the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation when it expires at the end of this financial year.

"This open letter to councillors is based on the reality that, if NBRF will not reform itself, Noosa Council's only pathway to encourage reform is to restrict ratepayer funding of the organisation until its self-appointed board and membership address significant deficiencies in structure, management and operations,” they said in the blog.

"Open Noosa argues that, at least partly as a result of a limiting home-grown constitution, NBRF is failing to meet UNESCO's expectations and goals, which also make clear that an important characteristic is to involve local communities in Biosphere Reserve management, which the NBRF does not do.

"The broader aspirations of UNESCO have been lost and connectivity with the community - and the support of the community - have not been attained.”

Those behind Open Noosa are also concerned the NBRF has failed to establish key performance indicators and does not seem to have acted to reconcile its expenditure against actual achievements.

"Many questions have been raised about NBRF's unrepresentative structure, its lack of accountability to the community and its disproportionate funding of entities related to directors,” the blog read.

Noosa Shire Mayor Tony Wellington said any future funding of NBRF was still to be decided.

"Noosa Council is currently considering renewing its agreement with NBRF and what future funding arrangements may be included,” he said.

"As these deliberations are still in play, it would not be appropriate for me to make any sort of categorical statement regarding council's commitment to funding NBRF, nor what conditions may be incorporated in a possible agreement with the organisation.”

Cr Wellington said the NBRF was established under the previous Noosa Council as a company to manage a trust that has deductible gift recipient status.

"NBRF is not a community organisation as such and nor is it an incorporated association,” he said. "The community arm of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve is the Noosa Community Biosphere Association,” he said.