Call for total smoking ban near children

THE Cancer Council has today called for a ban on smoking around children.

Hundreds of thousands of Queensland kids live with a smoker, and attempts to protect them from toxic drift by puffing in the back yard or in another room are pointless.

And lighting up only when the kids are not home does not keep them safe, because poisons stick to the floor and toys, and transfer to their hands and feet.

Cigarette smoke increases the risks of bronchitis, croup, SIDS, breath­ing problems, impaired lung function and ear infections.

At least one adult death every week is caused by second-hand smoke exposure.

The State Government last year made it illegal to smoke near sporting events, skate parks, early childhood facilities including kindergartens and after-school care, parks and swimming pools, but the cancer charity wants more and continues to push for a generational end to smoking.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive Chris McMillan said busting the myths on second-hand smoke was a top priority for the charity on World No Tobacco Day.

"We're calling for community support today to help protect Queensland's next generation from potential illness and disease caused by smoke drift," she said.

"Making your home totally smoke-free is the only way to protect your children from the harmful effects of tobacco smoke."

The council says many parents are in the dark about the dangers of second-hand smoke, which lingers long after the cigarette is finished.

Smoking outside is still not safe as smoke spreads to other parts of the home.

About 12 per cent of Queensland adults smoke daily and about 200,000 Queensland children live in a home with a smoker.

Brisbane mum ­Juliane Aggio lives in a smoke-free home with her two children.

"I worry about my kids being exposed to the poisons from cigarettes," she said.

"Even when neighbours light up in their own ­back yard I get concerned about the smoke drifting over to us.

"Children deserve to be protected."