Calling all young artists, this one’s for you

YOUNG ARTIST: Noosa artist Amanda Bennetts is encouraging artists under 40 to apply for a new exhibition to launch in Cooroy in 2020.

IF YOU’RE a young local artist a new exhibition is coming to Cooroy in 2020 and you are being encouraged to enter.

Expressions of interest are now open for 40 Under 40 Exhibition, which aims to showcase local young, the vibrant and talented art scene in the region who are 40 years old and under.

Event curator and Noosa local Amanda Bennetts saw an opportunity to create a platform for local emerging and professional artist, and from there the idea was born.

“We have an abundance of talented young visual artists who are from the region or live in the area who may not otherwise get an opportunity to showcase their art with other local young emerging and professional artists,” Ms Bennetts said.

She believes the “arts community” can be a daunting scene to navigate for younger artists and wanted to create opportunities for local young artists to not only showcase their work and network with others, but to also challenge the community’s perceptions on “what is considered contemporary art in our regional setting”.

Cooroy’s Butter Factory Arts Centre will host the event in January 2020.

Co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said it was a great opportunity for a younger demographic.

“Art practices are not limited to the older generation, but the demographics on the Sunshine Coast has traditionally seen the older generation of artists exhibit,” Ms Sharples said.

“It is exciting to be co-curating and collaborating with Amanda on this exciting and edgy show.”

“The work expected will include many disciplines including but not limited to ceramics, jewellery, printmaking, installation and new media.”

She said the opening event will be a further demonstration of local talent, with young DJ’s, photographers, musicians and poets being invited to take part.

“An afternoon summer opening with an inside/outside experience, and food van the exhibition will be a memorable one and a first of its kind at Cooroy’s Butter Factory Arts.”

Expressions of interests will close on November 22 with all local visual artists under the age of 40 encouraged to apply.

A form can be found at: www.amandabennetts.art/40-under-40-exhibition.