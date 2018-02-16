Calling Noosa's cutest canines for Pawsome Parade

IS YOUR dog the cutest in the community?

Is it the best dressed above the rest?

Then enter it in the Pawsome Paws Parade.

The Eumundi Markets will host the furry fashion show on March 17, with all dogs and owners welcome to compete.

Dress your pup up in costume for the chance to win great prizes at the fun family event.

Entry is free, but you do need to register so organisers know how many two and four-legged friends to expect.

Accordion duo RubaTuba will play live music throughout the day while puppy parents can peruse the market stalls and enjoy the entertainment, including a doggy photo booth.

Dog photographer Swirltography will take photos during the festivities.

The main attraction of the day will see Miss Josie lead the Paws Parade through the colourful markets, headed by premier Brazilian band Sambazzy.

Head to the amphitheatre on the day with festivities starting at 8am.

Register at eumundi markets.com.au/whats-on/ events/pawsome-parade.

Stall holders can apply for spaces at eumundimarkets. com.au/stallholder- application.