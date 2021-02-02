Calls for swift action after elite school board member posts

On Monday The Courier-Mail revealed Dr Bridget Cullen, newly appointed to the board of the PMSA which runs Brisbane Boys’ College, Somerville House, Clayfield College and Sunshine Coast Grammar, had made “truly jaw-dropping” posts on a public Facebook page she started after her BMW sports car was stolen from her Indooroopilly home.

Furious members of four elite Queensland schools are calling for disciplinary action against a board member of their governing body, claiming her "wildly inappropriate" behaviour on social media contravenes the Presbyterian and Methodist Schools' Association code of conduct.

Dr Cullen, a top lawyer, is also acting chair of the BBC school council.

Bridget Cullen who had a page dedicated to Bridget's BMW Rescue Journey and is a board member of the PMSA. Picture: Supplied

Due to the nature of the posts on the Bridget's BMW Rescue Journey page, Dr Cullen was accused of "stereotyping poor people in disadvantaged areas" and her off-colour language, including the c**t word, was also deemed "not a good look".

On the page, since deleted, Dr Cullen traced her car via a BMW tracking app and pretended to be the juvenile offender, concocting made-up narratives above his drug-addled and otherwise dysfunctional home life in Redbank, Ipswich.

The page was also linked to her personal Facebook account.

A post from Facebook page Bridget's BMW Rescue Journey.

Following The Courier-Mail coverage, members across the schools' communities expressed their concern, with one source saying "the PMSA conduct code is very clear about what is expected, so action should have been taken immediately".

The PMSA code of conduct requires all staff and volunteers, including board and school council members, to "treat every individual with courtesy and respect" and to "use social media appropriately and responsibly, whether as part of my duties or within a personal setting where it reflects on my school or the PMSA in any way".

It requires that "conduct, both personal and professional, should be such that it upholds the values, reputation and Christian ethos of the PMSA".

"Failing to comply with this code is serious and may lead to disciplinary action, including possible termination of employment," the PMSA website states.

In a statement issued on Monday night, Dr Cullen said she was "committed to social justice, for all persons in our society" and "it is often the case when a woman is in a leadership position that some people will look for an easy way to cut them down".

The PMSA has been contacted for comment about Dr Cullen's ongoing role with the association and with BBC.

Originally published as Calls for swift action after elite schools' board member's posts