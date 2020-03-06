Aussie bride calls it off hours after engagement

Bride calls of wedding hours after engagement after 'cheating' claims. Picture: Instagram / Sarah Carter

A BRIDE-to-be who received heartbreaking information about her fiance just hours after announcing her engagement has shared her heartbreak.

Sarah Carter, the mayor of Maribyrnong in Melbourne's inner-west, announced her upcoming nuptials with Aaron Lipson, an advertising director, on Facebook over the weekend.

But just hours later she updated her social media account to state the "wedding is off" after being hit with devastating information from an unnamed woman.

Now she's told news.com.au she's trying to move forward after a difficult week.

"As you can imagine, it's been a really rough week and I'm just trying to get through it," Ms Carter said.

Just last week, things looked very different for Ms Carter, after her advertising director boyfriend of eight months proposed.

"On Saturday the most amazing man I've ever chanced upon got down on one knee and proposed," she wrote on Facebook, adding she felt like the "luckiest woman in all the world".

"I, of course, rushed to say 'yes' and just like that, we're engaged to be married," she continued, sharing several photos from their special moment alongside it.

But after spending the weekend celebrating, Ms Carter received a phone call from a third party who had also seen the post, the Herald Sun reported, causing her to take to Facebook again - this time with a very different announcement.

"Obviously the wedding is off," Carter said on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Be careful ladies and thank you to the woman for telling me, best to know now.

"I'm obviously terribly embarrassed."

Mr Lipson, who had recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Finland with Ms Carter, has declined to comment.

He told the Herald Sun it was a "private matter".

Previous posts on Ms Carter's Instagram show the once happy couple on the trip of a lifetime experiencing the northern lights hand-in-hand.

"We came, we saw, we conquered. The magnificent aurora borealis ~ thank you Mother Nature," she wrote on February 8.

Ms Carter was elected as councillor to suburban Melbourne council in 2008, before reaching the role of mayor in 2011. She is a fierce campaigner for gender equity and social justice.

