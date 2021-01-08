Calls to name ward after popular doctor

A proposal to name a ward at the new Tweed Hospital after paediatrician Dr David McMaster is gaining traction following his sudden passing.

A PROPOSAL to name a ward at the new Tweed Hospital after paediatrician Dr David McMaster is gaining traction following his sudden passing.

The community was rocked by the popular doctor's death at the weekend with hundreds of ex-patients calling for a lasting tribute as a thank you for the doctor's lifelong dedication.

For many who shared their thoughts on social media, the yet-to-be-built hospital would be a fitting tribute for the "medical giant".

Colleague and friend Dannielle Pickford - who has since established the 'David's Angels - Dr McMaster' Facebook page - a ward named after the doctor would be a "wonderful memory".

The physiotherapist, who had a child in Dr McMaster's care is also calling on patients to add to a memorial book for the McMaster family.

'UNFATHOMABLE LOSS': COMMUNITY MOURNS BELOVED CHILD DOCTOR

Dr David McMasters director of Paediatrics at the Tweed Hospital. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Tweed Daily News

"We were devastated when we heard the news so we are doing what we can to put together a collection of all of the notes from the children he helped," Ms Pickford said.

"Whether they are two or 30, it doesn't matter, any heartfelt pictures will do.

"Our vision is prints of the kids hand together like a butterfly. You can then write their name and age on a wing, a small message, a drawing or a photo.

An artist impression of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen. Picture: NSW Government

"I also think naming a ward after him at the new hospital is such a wonderful idea. It is totally called for.

"He worked tirelessly for some many people, he fought to get children the NDIS funding they deserve, he was a big part of our past and should be a part of the hospital's future."

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said was also happy to support naming of a new ward after Dr McMaster.

"He was legendary here," Mr Provest said.

"I have no problems recommending something like that to honour one of our dedicated front line health professionals. He was someone who went above and beyond the call of duty."

Contributions to the David's angels memorial book can be sent to:

Davidsangels2021@gmail.com

Or drop in or post to

David's angels

Little Souls Psychology & Counselling

7a 24-28 Corporation Circuit

Tweed Heads South NSW 2486

